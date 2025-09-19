Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

