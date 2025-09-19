Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

