Grove Bank & Trust Has $751,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 73,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $268.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $270.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

