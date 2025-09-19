Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $233.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $233,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $417.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.24. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

