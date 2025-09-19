Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $943,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 92,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 349,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.