Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 15,758 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $244.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $245.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.