Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

