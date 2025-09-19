Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AT&T by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,435,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,686 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

