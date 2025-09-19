The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 4th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.