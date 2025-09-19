Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4%

CSCO stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.