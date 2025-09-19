Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

