1,693 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $674.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $716.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

