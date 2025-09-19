Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,200 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $674.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $716.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.44. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

