Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $1.09 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MPC opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

