Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $804.66 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $807.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.