Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $588.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $611.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

