Stolper Co Sells 5,539 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Stolper Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

