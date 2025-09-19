Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Has $19.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.6% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UNP opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

