Canoe Financial LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.3% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

TMO stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.