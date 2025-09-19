iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lessened by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.24 and a 200-day moving average of $599.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $666.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

