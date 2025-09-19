Pachira Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $328.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

