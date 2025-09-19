Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 652.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $595.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $598.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.90.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

