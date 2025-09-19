Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.1250.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

Shares of Stardust Power stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $125.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stardust Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power in the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

