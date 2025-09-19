Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21,058 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in UiPath by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PATH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

PATH stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,454,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,744,150.57. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 999,043 shares of company stock worth $12,406,575. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

