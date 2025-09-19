Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.65.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.44.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

