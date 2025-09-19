Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ARW opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.