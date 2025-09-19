JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $762.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

