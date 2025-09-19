Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KVUE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 11.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $377,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $284,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 30.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 283,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,334,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,727,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

