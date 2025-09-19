CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.7%

YOU stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,190. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.