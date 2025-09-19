Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:EHC opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

