FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of MBSD opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $21.10.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme.
