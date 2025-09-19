FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MBSD opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 306.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 53.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 233,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 81,072 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme.

