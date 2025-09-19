D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CTSO opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.28. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,058,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 221,080 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 254,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 127.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

