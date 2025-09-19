CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 94.08% and a negative net margin of 541.34%. Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

