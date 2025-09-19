Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Toro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 7.45% 7.37% 3.87% Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro Energy has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and Toro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 9 2 2.68 Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Toro Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Toro Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $25.46 billion 2.54 $1.89 billion $1.32 34.06 Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Toro Energy.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Toro Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

