Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 254,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $19,366,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $19,753,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

