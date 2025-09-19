Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.58 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $202,184.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,114.16. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,343.70. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 682.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

