The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Raised by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.8% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $20,566,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GS opened at $804.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $807.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

