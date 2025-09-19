Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

