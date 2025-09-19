IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $215.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

