IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.94 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3%

NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

