iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $127.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.