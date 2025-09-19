Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

