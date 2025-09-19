Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Acquires 13,974 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises 4.8% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TKO Group worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.7%

TKO opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.59.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 125.62%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

