iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

