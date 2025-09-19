Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Issues Earnings Results

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sound Energy Stock Up 1.2%

LON:SOU opened at GBX 0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. Sound Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.52 and a one year high of GBX 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

About Sound Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.