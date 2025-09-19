Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Issues Earnings Results

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sound Energy Stock Up 1.2%
LON:SOU opened at GBX 0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. Sound Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.52 and a one year high of GBX 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Sound Energy
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But Its Commercial Engine Is In Overdrive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.