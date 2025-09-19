IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $53.04 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

