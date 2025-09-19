Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Stevanato Group worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,189,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14,623.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €27.28 on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €17.12 and a 52 week high of €28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.03.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

