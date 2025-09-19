Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Sells 32,302 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up 1.2% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Colliers International Group worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,972,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,595,000 after buying an additional 328,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $166.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $170.65.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

