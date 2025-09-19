IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

