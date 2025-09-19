IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $27.18 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,336.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

